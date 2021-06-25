Home  >  News

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 25 2021 09:55 PM

'Boss' pays last respects to Noynoy

A supporter pays respects in front of the urn of Benigno Aquino III during the former president’s wake at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan on Friday. Aquino’s inurnment will be on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque where the public will be allowed to pay their respects. 

