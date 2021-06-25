MULTIMEDIA

'Boss' pays last respects to Noynoy

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A supporter pays respects in front of the urn of Benigno Aquino III during the former president’s wake at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan on Friday. Aquino’s inurnment will be on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque where the public will be allowed to pay their respects.