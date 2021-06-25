Home > News MULTIMEDIA 'Boss' pays last respects to Noynoy George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 25 2021 09:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A supporter pays respects in front of the urn of Benigno Aquino III during the former president’s wake at the Church of the Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University in Katipunan on Friday. Aquino’s inurnment will be on Saturday at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque where the public will be allowed to pay their respects. 'Kayo ang boss ko': Noynoy Aquino gone at 61 'Payak, payapang' public viewing ng urn ni PNoy dinagsa Read More: Beningo Aquino III PNoy Noynoy Aquino wake Church of the Gesu multimedia multimedia photos /entertainment/06/25/21/parang-jeproks-noel-cabangon-fondly-remembers-noynoy-aquino/entertainment/06/25/21/one-of-the-highlights-of-my-career-vice-ganda-inalala-ang-panayam-kay-pnoy-sa-ggv/news/06/25/21/lalaking-most-wanted-napatay-sa-digos-city/news/06/25/21/richard-gordon-mulls-presidential-bid-2022-elections/sports/06/25/21/gilas-olympic-qualifiers-serbia