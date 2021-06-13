MULTIMEDIA

Preventing oil spill from MV Titan

ABS-CBN News

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) secure oil spill boom deployed around the ill-fated cargo vessel MV Titan 8 at Pasig River on Sunday. At least 6 people were reported injured after the cargo vessel caught on fire while refueling at the Delpan Wharf on June 12.