Preventing oil spill from MV Titan

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2021 03:41 PM

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PGC) secure oil spill boom deployed around the ill-fated cargo vessel MV Titan 8 at Pasig River on Sunday. At least 6 people were reported injured after the cargo vessel caught on fire while refueling at the Delpan Wharf on June 12. 

