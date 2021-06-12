MULTIMEDIA

6 hurt in cargo ship fire

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Firefighters continue to put out a fire razing a big ship near Delpan Bridge in Tondo, Manila on Saturday. Six people were reportedly hurt after a huge fire engulfed MV Titan, a cargo vessel past 8 a.m. Saturday. The fire reached the 5th alarm and was declared out about 3 p.m.

