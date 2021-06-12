At least 6 hurt in cargo vessel fire in Delpan wharf

Fire hit cargo vessel M/V Titan 8 while docked at the Delpan Wharf in Tondo, Manila on June 12, 2021. Photo courtesy of the City of Manila Public Information Office

MANILA— At least six people were hurt in a fire that hit a cargo vessel docked at the Delpan wharf in Tondo, Manila on Saturday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

In a Facebook post, the PCG said its personnel assisted members of the Bureau of Fire Protection in responding to the blaze that hit cargo vessel M/V Titan 8 around 9 a.m.

“As of 11:30 a.m., a total of six individuals are injured – four are crew members of MV TITAN 8, while two are crew members of nearby vessel, MV PRINCESS CHRISTINE. Two persons are still unaccounted from the crew of MV TITAN 8,” the PCG stated.

The coast guard sent a medical team to assist those injured and is also helping evacuate residents near Delpan Bridge.

The vessel was docked at the wharf for refuelling in preparation for its travel to Palawan when a loud explosion was heard, according to the ship’s master, the coast guard said.



The PCG Marine Environmental Protection Command deployed at least six segments of oil spill boom and two aluminum boats with rescue divers. The PCG also issued a notice to mariners to inform transiting vessels about the incident.



“The BRP Panglao (FPB-2402) also dispatches its rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB) with onboard submersible pump to assist in the firefighting operations,” the coast guard said. Two other coast guard vessels were directed to deploy RHIBs to assist in the response operation.

The fire has been raised to 5th alarm, the public information office of the City of Manila said in another Facebook post, and remains at this level as of this posting,