MULTIMEDIA

After-work rush hour

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

People wearing face masks and face shields as a precaution against COVID-19 walk along Quirino Avenue in Parañaque City on Friday, the same day the Philippines recorded a record-high 7,103 new cases of the virus and more than a year since Metro Manila was put under various levels of quarantine. The OCTA Research Group on Friday proposed the implementation of a "hard GCQ (general community quarantine)" to address the continued increase in COVID-19 cases as the country’s total number of infections reached 648,066.