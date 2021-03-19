Home > News MULTIMEDIA After-work rush hour Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 19 2021 10:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest People wearing face masks and face shields as a precaution against COVID-19 walk along Quirino Avenue in Parañaque City on Friday, the same day the Philippines recorded a record-high 7,103 new cases of the virus and more than a year since Metro Manila was put under various levels of quarantine. The OCTA Research Group on Friday proposed the implementation of a "hard GCQ (general community quarantine)" to address the continued increase in COVID-19 cases as the country’s total number of infections reached 648,066. HIGHEST EVER: PH reports record-high 7,103 new COVID-19 cases 'Hard GCQ' sought as COVID-19 surge ‘more serious’ than 2020 health crisis Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 face mask face shield Quirino Ave. Paranaque market pedestrians /news/03/19/21/500-packed-meals-hatid-sa-mga-residente-ng-barangay-krus-na-ligas-sa-qc/news/03/19/21/pagkakaroon-ng-maraming-vaccination-sites-sa-ph-panawagan-ng-ilang-doktor/news/03/19/21/hard-gcq-hirit-ng-octa-group-dahil-sa-paghataw-ng-covid-19-cases/video/life/03/19/21/panoorin-ilang-social-media-videos-na-pantanggal-stress-sa-pandemya/news/03/19/21/da-naglunsad-ng-malawakang-programa-para-ibangon-ang-hog-industry