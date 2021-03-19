HIGHEST EVER: PH reports record-high 7,103 new COVID-19 cases

A section of Oriole Street in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City remains under 'special concern lockdown' on March 18, 2021, due to reported COVID-19 cases in the area. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday reported 7,103 new COVID-19 cases, the highest recorded daily tally in the country since the pandemic began over a year ago, with the number of active infections also at its highest in nearly 7 months.

This raises the country’s total number of infections to 648,066.

The day’s figure is considered the highest ever since the coronavirus outbreak hit the country, surpassing the previous record of 6,861 cases announced by the Department of Health (DOH) on Aug. 10 last year.

Friday’s tally still does not include results from 5 accredited laboratories after failing to submit data on time.

Active cases reached 73,264, with 97.3 percent of those still battling the disease experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group also noted that the number of remaining active infections is the highest since Aug. 29.

The number of active cases reported in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates, it added.

The health department logged 13 more COVID-related deaths. The country’s death toll due to the virus stood at 12,900.

Recoveries increased by 390 to 561,902.

The surge in new coronavirus cases came as the country rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program, prioritizing medical frontliners and the elderly.

