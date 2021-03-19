IATF shuts down cinemas, arcades, museums for 2 weeks in GCQ areas

A temporarily closed cinema inside a mall in Pasay City on February 20, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country’s COVID-19 response has approved the 2-week closure of several industries in areas under general community quarantine to curb a surge in coronavirus infections, Malacañang said on Friday.

The operations of the following industries in GQQ areas will be closed from March 19 to April 4, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said in a press briefing

Driving schools

Traditional cinemas

Videos and interactive game arcades

Libraries

Archives

Museums

Cultural events

Limited social events

Limited tourist attractions, except open-air tourist attractions



The IATF only allowed the reopening of traditional cinemas, arcades and driving schools in mid-February.

Meetings, conferences and exhibitions will be limited to essential business gatherings at 30 percent capacity of venues in GCQ areas, said Roque.

Religious gatherings will also be limited to 30-percent venue capacity, provided that there is no objection from local governments, he said.

Local governments are given discretion to let religious gatherings fill up to 50 percent of a venue's seating capacity, based on the conditions in their areas, Roque said.

The maximum venue capacity of dine-in restaurants, cafes, personal care services will also be lowered to 50 percent, he said.

National government agencies are urged to postpone non-critical activities that will result to mass gatherings, he said.

Cockfighting and cockpit operations are suspended in GCQ areas and those under modified GCQ, the loosest of 4 lockdown levels, Roque added.

Metro Manila, home to 12 million people, is under GCQ this March, along with 9 other areas.

The Philippines is battling a surge in coronavirus infections that has raised the total tally of cases to 640,984.