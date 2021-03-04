Home > News MULTIMEDIA PH Senate pays tribute to late Senator John Osmeña Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB Posted at Mar 04 2021 02:14 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) hands over a copy of Senate Resolution No. 85 to the son of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña, John Henry Gregory, expressing the chamber’s profound sympathy and condolences on the death of his father last month at the age of 86, during a tribute at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Thursday. John O, as he was popularly known in the Senate, was dubbed the "Lone Ranger" for his “independent mindedness and fearless stance despite overwhelming odds." Former senator John Osmeña passes away Cebu City declares 3-day period of mourning for ex-senator John Osmeña Read More: Sen. John Henry Osmeña John Henry Gregory Senate of the Philippines tribute Senate President Vicente Sotto III multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/03/04/21/myanmar-anti-coup-protesters-return-after-deadliest-day/life/03/04/21/bali-inspired-na-transformation-ng-sampayan-sa-paraaque-swak-sa-tag-init/entertainment/03/04/21/more-hip-hop-acts-coming-ang-laki-na-ng-market/entertainment/03/04/21/derek-on-having-closure-with-andrea-torres-that-will-come-with-time/entertainment/03/04/21/tiktok-star-angela-ken-joins-star-magic-to-release-full-version-of-ako-naman-muna