PH Senate pays tribute to late Senator John Osmeña

Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

Senate President Vicente Sotto III (right) hands over a copy of Senate Resolution No. 85 to the son of former Sen. John Henry Osmeña, John Henry Gregory, expressing the chamber’s profound sympathy and condolences on the death of his father last month at the age of 86, during a tribute at the Senate of the Philippines in Pasay City on Thursday. John O, as he was popularly known in the Senate, was dubbed the "Lone Ranger" for his “independent mindedness and fearless stance despite overwhelming odds."