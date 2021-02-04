Cebu City declares 3-day period of mourning for ex-senator John Osmeña

MANILA - The local government of Cebu City declared on Wednesday a 3-day citywide mourning period over the death of former senator John Osmeña.

“The City of Cebu recognizes and acknowledges the great contributions of former Senator Osmeña to Cebu City and to the whole country throughout his political career,” Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella's Executive Order No. 119 said.

Cebu native Osmeña passed away on Feb. 2. He was 86 years old.

Signed last Wednesday, the EO declared the start of the citywide period of mourning from Feb. 3 until Feb. 5 “in tribute to the life and work” of the late legislator.

Government agencies, offices and installations within the city were directed to lower their Philippine flag to half-mast during the period of mourning.

Osmeña served as the city’s Councilor, Vice Mayor and representative in the 60s. He also served as officer-in-charge mayor after the 1986 People Power Revolution and as Toledo City mayor from 2013 to 2019.