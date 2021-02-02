Former senator John Osmeña passes away

Former senator John Henry Osmeña passed away Tuesday afternoon, according to his family. From former senator John Henry Osmeña's Facebook page ]

MANILA - Former senator John Henry Osmeña passed away Tuesday afternoon, according to his family.

He was 86.

Osmeña died at 2:45 p.m. at his condominium in Cebu City and his remains were immediately cremated, his sister Annie Osmeña-Aboitiz said in a statement.

Schedule of masses for him will be announced soon, she added.

A third generation member of the famous Osmeña political clan of Cebu, including being the grandson of the late President Sergio Osmeña Sr., John Henry served in the Senate starting in 1971.

However, he was forced to go into exile in the US after the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law in the Philippines.

John Henry was the first political exile to return to the country to help in the fight against the Marcos dictatorship, after Senator Benigno “Ninoy” Aquino was killed in 1983.

He went on to serve the Senate for 4 terms, earning the moniker "Lone Ranger" for taking on tough political stances despite overwhelming odds. - with a report from Joworski Alipon