More people outdoors under Alert Level 1

Alert Level 1 in NCR sees more people outdoors

ABS-CBN News

People spend more time outdoors in Manila on Tuesday, the first day of Alert Level 1 in the capital region as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to fall. The Department of Health on the same day reminded the public to continue wearing face masks and get booster shots as soon as possible as a precaution against the virus.