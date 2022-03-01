More people outdoors under Alert Level 1

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Alert Level 1 in NCR sees more people outdoors ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2022 08:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People spend more time outdoors in Manila on Tuesday, the first day of Alert Level 1 in the capital region as the country’s COVID-19 cases continue to fall. The Department of Health on the same day reminded the public to continue wearing face masks and get booster shots as soon as possible as a precaution against the virus. COVID-19: Philippines reports 4.3pct positivity rate, lowest so far this year Face masks on all the time, including gymgoers, as Alert Level 1 enforced: DOH COVID case bulletin to focus on severe, critical cases; to be released weekly Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Alert Level 1 NCR Metro Manila /video/life/03/01/22/alam-nyo-ba-kahulugan-ng-bisperas-ng-ash-wednesday/video/news/03/01/22/lacson-sotto-tandem-nakipag-usap-sa-tricycle-drivers-operators-sa-quezon/video/entertainment/03/01/22/joshua-janella-may-reunion-sa-darna-the-tv-series/video/news/03/01/22/pacquiao-nanawagan-ng-kapayapaan-sa-pagitan-ng-russia-at-ukraine/video/news/03/01/22/sara-duterte-itinangging-kakalas-sa-tandem-nila-ni-bongbong-marcos