People cross a footbridge as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on March 1, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday reported a 4.3 percent COVID-19 positivity rate, the lowest so far this year, and 1,067 additional confirmed infections as the capital region and 38 other areas deescalated to the lowest alert level.

The positivity rate was based on test results of samples from 18,766 individuals on Feb. 27, Sunday, according to the latest Department of Health bulletin.

"Please note that lower reported numbers and positivity rate today are because these are Sunday laboratory outputs, which traditionally have the lowest outputs per week," the DOH said.

Of the newly reported cases, 652 or 61 percent occurred within the recent 14 days. Metro Manila (144 cases), Calabarzon (92 cases) and Central Luzon (72 cases) were the top regions with additional infections in the recent two weeks.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,663,059 cases, of which 51,592 or 1.4 percent remain active.

Those still battling the disease are broken down as follows: 298 in critical condition; 1,417 severely ill; 2,779 moderate cases; 46,609 mild condition; and, 489 without any symptoms.

The DOH reported no new COVID-19 deaths, the total of which stands at 56,451.

It announced 1,652 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,555,016.

Five duplicates, including 3 recoveries, were removed from the total case count, the health agency added.

Nine laboratories, which contribute on average 1.4 percent of samples tested and 1.4 percent of positive cases, were unable to submit their data, the DOH said.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 26 percent each.

The capital region and 38 other cities, towns and provinces deescalated to the lowest alert level on Tuesday, allowing full capacity in public transportation and workplaces.

The public is urged to get their booster shots as only 10 million of 63 million fully vaccinated individuals have received their additional jabs, said Dr. Ted Herbosa, special adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Under Alert Level 1, vaccination cards will no longer be required in public transportation. It will, however, be asked in some establishments such as gyms, restaurants, bars, and other enclosed spaces, Herbosa said.

Over 63 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 a year since government began the program, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.