People take a stroll at a public square in Antipolo City on February 28, 2022 on the eve of the downgrade to COVID-19 alert level to 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - People, including gymgoers, still need to keep their face masks on as Metro Manila and 38 other areas deescalated to the lowest pandemic alert level starting Tuesday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

People should wear well-fitted face masks "all the time" except when eating or drinking, playing sports or exercising in indoor venues that are well-ventilated and in outdoor venues when physical distancing can be maintained, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Kinakailangan pa rin magsuot ng well-fitted mask sa lahat ng oras lalo na kung kayo ay pupunta sa pampublikong lugar," she told reporters.

(Wearing well-fitted mask all the time is still required especially if you're going to a public place.)

"Pangalawa, agaran nang magpa-booster bago pa bumaba ang immunity sa inyong katawan."

(Secondly, get your booster shot immediately before your immunity wanes.)

The public is also reminded to stay in areas with good ventilation, Vergeire said.

"At panghuli, manatili na lamang sa inyong tahanan kung 'di mabuti ang inyong kalagayan," she added.

(Lastly, stay home if you feel unwell.)

The same protocols should be observed in campaign sorties and on Election Day, the DOH spokesperson said.

Vergeire said the DOH has dubbed the protocols as BIDA (Best-fitted masks all the time, Isolate/Stay home when feeling sick, Double-up on protection with primary series and booster, and Airflow exchange is good.)

"Pareho pa rin po ang amin pong payo. Pag election day sa mga eskuwelhan po tayo bumubotot and at time medyo cramped or crowded po. Sana po maipatupad natin ang safety protocols sa mga venues na ito

limit who can go inside the classroom to cast their votes," she said.

The capital region's shift to Alert Level 1 does not mean the pandemic has ended, Vergeire reiterated.

"Tayo ay nasa islalim pa rin ng state of public health emergency. Gayundin, kinakailangan pa rin natin sumunod sa ating mga minimum public health standards at agarang magpabakuna dahil maliban sa naririyan pa rin ang virus, maaari pa ring magkaroon ng bagong variants," she said.

(We're still under a state of public health emergency. We still need to follow minimum public health standards and get vaccinated immediately because aside from the virus, there are new variants that could arise.)

Under Alert Level 1, asymptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 patients who are fully vaccinated do not need to undergo quarantine, according to Vergeire.

"Pero kailangan niyo pong mag-self monitor. Kung saka-sakali makakaramdam ng sintomas, mag-isolate, tawagan ang local government para kayo po ay may guide kung ano po ang kailangan ninyong gawin," she said.

(You still need to self-monitor. In the event you experience symptoms, isolate and call your local government so you can be guided on what you need to do.)

Video courtesy of Department of Health