Burning of palm fronds for Ash Wednesday

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Rev Fr. Educ Apungan, CMF leads the blessing and burning of palm fronds at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Sunday evening, in preparation for the observance of Ash Wednesday. Ashes will be sprinkled over the head in lieu of the marking of foreheads to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines as Catholics marks the beginning of Lent on February 17.