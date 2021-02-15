Home > News MULTIMEDIA Burning of palm fronds for Ash Wednesday Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 15 2021 08:52 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Rev Fr. Educ Apungan, CMF leads the blessing and burning of palm fronds at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Sunday evening, in preparation for the observance of Ash Wednesday. Ashes will be sprinkled over the head in lieu of the marking of foreheads to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines as Catholics marks the beginning of Lent on February 17. ALAMIN: Ilang paraan ng paggunita ng Ash Wednesday Mga lumang palaspas maaari nang sunugin sa bahay: CBCP Read More: Ash Wednesday CBCP sprinkling of ashes Rev. Fr Educ Apungan Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish /sports/02/15/21/tennis-far-from-australian-open-murray-falls-in-final-of-italian-challenger-event/video/news/02/15/21/lasing-na-nanakit-umano-ng-jeepney-driver-arestado/video/news/02/15/21/ilang-delivery-riders-may-libreng-covid-19-vaccine/video/news/02/15/21/lalaki-sugatan-matapos-mabangga-ng-auv-sa-edsa-scout-borromeo/video/news/02/15/21/swat-team-ng-mpd-namigay-ng-lobo-rosas-at-lugaw-sa-valentines-day