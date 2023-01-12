MULTIMEDIA

Ongoing repairs at Marikina Bridge

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A section of Marikina Bridge remains closed for repairs on Thursday, after the discovery of cracks allegedly caused by an ongoing drainage project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. The Marikina local government called for accountability from the DPWH over the damage that could endanger motorists and pedestrians plying the bridge.