Ongoing repairs at Marikina Bridge Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 12 2023 02:52 PM A section of Marikina Bridge remains closed for repairs on Thursday, after the discovery of cracks allegedly caused by an ongoing drainage project of the Department of Public Works and Highways. The Marikina local government called for accountability from the DPWH over the damage that could endanger motorists and pedestrians plying the bridge. Rerouting scheme ipinatupad sa Marikina Bridge Bahagi ng Marikina Bridge sarado para sa pagsasaayos