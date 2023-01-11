Ballot checking for Barangay and SK Elections

MULTIMEDIA

Checking ballots for errors and flaws

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers check printed ballots for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections for errors and flaws, which are being prepared for packaging and release at the National Printing Office on Wednesday. Ballot printing for the 2023 BSKE has been rescheduled to Jan. 23 to make way for the printing of ballots for the special elections for the seventh legislative district of Cavite on Feb. 25.