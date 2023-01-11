Ballot checking for Barangay and SK Elections

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Checking ballots for errors and flaws Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2023 04:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers check printed ballots for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections for errors and flaws, which are being prepared for packaging and release at the National Printing Office on Wednesday. Ballot printing for the 2023 BSKE has been rescheduled to Jan. 23 to make way for the printing of ballots for the special elections for the seventh legislative district of Cavite on Feb. 25. Comelec revises calendar for barangay, SK elections Marcos Jr. signs law postponing barangay, SK elections to 2023 Read More: Barangay Elections Sanguniang Kabataan Elections SK ballots 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections National Printing Office /news/01/11/23/panukalang-pagbura-sa-utang-ng-mga-magsasaka-umusad-sa-senado/news/01/11/23/tfc-news-correspondents-nag-alay-ng-kanta-para-sa-pagkakaisa-at-pag-asa/news/01/11/23/defense-chief-galvez-asks-senior-officials-to-stay-in-place/news/01/11/23/doh-128-new-cases-of-omicron-subvariants-detected/entertainment/01/11/23/dolly-de-leon-makes-historic-golden-globes-debut