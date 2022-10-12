Marcos Jr. signs law postponing barangay, SK elections to 2023

Personnel from the Quezon City Hall Treasurer's Office dry ballot boxes after getting repainted at City Hall on May 2, 2018. Election paraphernalia are being prepared with less than 2 weeks left before the Barangay-Sangguniang Kabataan elections that year. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed the proposed measure postponing the December 2022 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to 2023.

Republic Act No. 11935, signed Oct. 10, postpones the 2022 BSKE to the last Monday of October 2023.

The elections for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan will be held every three years thereafter.

The law said the term of office of elected barangay and SK officials shall start noon of Nov. 30 after their election.

Card

Both the Senate and the House of representatives passed the consolidated version of House Bill No. 4673 and Senate Bill No. 1306 on Sept. 28.

In a statement, Commission on Elections Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the agency will comply with the law, and will continue with the voter’s registration.

He also said the poll body will release a new calendar of activities for the new date of the election.

“For now, we shall continue with our preparations for the BSKE. We hope that hopefuls for barangay and SK positions and the voting public would also take this time to prepare and reflect on their rights and duties which they will exercise through their ballots and eventual offices,” Garcia said.

The Comelec earlier said it is ready for the 2022 BSKE. It is also preparing the rollout of its new voter’s registration system by November.

RELATED VIDEO