Alice Guo's lawyer denies 'lying' about her whereabouts: 'I trusted her' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Alice Guo's lawyer denies 'lying' about her whereabouts: 'I trusted her'
Alice Guo's lawyer denies 'lying' about her whereabouts: 'I trusted her'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 30, 2024 11:44 AM PHT
|
Updated Aug 30, 2024 11:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Guo
|
Bamban
|
Tarlac
|
Stephen David
|
POGO
|
escape
|
crime
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.