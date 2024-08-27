Shiela Guo admits Alice is not actually her 'sister' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Shiela Guo admits Alice is not actually her 'sister'
Shiela Guo admits Alice is not actually her 'sister'
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 04:17 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 27, 2024 04:42 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Guo
|
Shiela Guo
|
China
|
Chinese
|
Senate
|
NBI
|
POGO
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.