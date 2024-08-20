Notary insists he saw Alice Guo on Aug. 14 amid reported escape | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Notary insists he saw Alice Guo on Aug. 14 amid reported escape
Notary insists he saw Alice Guo on Aug. 14 amid reported escape
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 20, 2024 02:44 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 20, 2024 03:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Alice Guo
|
Guo
|
Bulacan
|
lawyer
|
notary
|
notary public
|
escape
|
Elmer Galicia
|
Sherwin Gatchalian
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.