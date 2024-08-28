Philippines, Vietnam set to sign defense cooperation agreement | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippines, Vietnam set to sign defense cooperation agreement

Philippines, Vietnam set to sign defense cooperation agreement

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ANC promo
|
Philippines
|
Vietnam
|
South China Sea
|
China
|
Gilberto Teodoro Jr.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.