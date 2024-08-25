BFAR assessing damage to vessel after ramming incident with Chinese ships | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
BFAR assessing damage to vessel after ramming incident with Chinese ships
BFAR assessing damage to vessel after ramming incident with Chinese ships
Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 25, 2024 08:01 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 25, 2024 08:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
Philippines
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Escoda Shoal
|
BFAR
|
BRP Datu Sanday
|
Commodore Jay Tarriela
|
China Coast Guard
|
People's Liberation Army Navy
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.