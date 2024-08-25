Chinese vessels ram, fire water cannon at BFAR ship at Escoda Shoal | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Chinese vessels ram, fire water cannon at BFAR ship at Escoda Shoal

Chinese vessels ram, fire water cannon at BFAR ship at Escoda Shoal

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 25, 2024 03:47 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
China Coast Guard
|
water cannon
|
BFAR
|
Escoda Shoal
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.