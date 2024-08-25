AFP to continue deployment of forces in WPS amid China’s harassment | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
AFP to continue deployment of forces in WPS amid China’s harassment
AFP to continue deployment of forces in WPS amid China’s harassment
Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 25, 2024 01:54 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
AFP
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
|
Charlton Sean Gaerlan
|
Breakfast Ride Community
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.