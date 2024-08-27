Philippines says China 'biggest disruptor' of peace in Southeast Asia | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Philippines says China 'biggest disruptor' of peace in Southeast Asia
Philippines says China 'biggest disruptor' of peace in Southeast Asia
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 27, 2024 11:28 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
china
|
south china sea
|
beijing
|
west philippine sea
|
anc promo
|
gilbert teodoro
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.