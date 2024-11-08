Gatchalian says he ‘never lent out’ his official license plates | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Gatchalian says he ‘never lent out’ his official license plates

Gatchalian says he ‘never lent out’ his official license plates

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 08, 2024 02:08 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
7 plate
|
protocol plate
|
senator 7 plate
|
Senate
|
Win Gatchalian
|
Raffy Tulfo
|
LTO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.