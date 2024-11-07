Who faked ‘7’ plate of EDSA Busway violator? Probe ongoing, says LTO | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Who faked ‘7’ plate of EDSA Busway violator? Probe ongoing, says LTO

Who faked ‘7’ plate of EDSA Busway violator? Probe ongoing, says LTO

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 07, 2024 10:00 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
7 plate
|
protocol plate
|
senator 7 plate
|
Senate
|
Win Gatchalian
|
Raffy Tulfo
|
LTO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.