Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway
Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 05:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
Sherwin Gatchalian
|
EDSA Busway
|
protocol plates
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.