Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway

Gatchalian denies owning vehicle caught using EDSA busway

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Sherwin Gatchalian
|
EDSA Busway
|
protocol plates
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.