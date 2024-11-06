Tulfo: ‘VIP’ in EDSA Busway incident related to a senator, should come forward | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Tulfo: ‘VIP’ in EDSA Busway incident related to a senator, should come forward
Tulfo: ‘VIP’ in EDSA Busway incident related to a senator, should come forward
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 04:57 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Raffy Tulfo
|
EDSA Busway
|
Protocol Plates
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.