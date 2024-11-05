Tulfo eyes probe into EDSA Busway incident involving SUV with 'fake' protocol plate | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Tulfo eyes probe into EDSA Busway incident involving SUV with 'fake' protocol plate
Tulfo eyes probe into EDSA Busway incident involving SUV with 'fake' protocol plate
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 05, 2024 02:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
protocol plate 7
|
Plate 7
|
Senate plate
|
Senate
|
EDSA Busway
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Raffy Tulfo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.