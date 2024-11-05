‘Not in aid of legislation’: OVP officials decline to attend House hearing | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

‘Not in aid of legislation’: OVP officials decline to attend House hearing

‘Not in aid of legislation’: OVP officials decline to attend House hearing

Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Office of the Vice President
|
House of Representatives
|
Sara Duterte
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.