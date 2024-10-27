House panel may recommend plunder case vs. VP Duterte over P112.5-M confidential funds | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House panel may recommend plunder case vs. VP Duterte over P112.5-M confidential funds

House panel may recommend plunder case vs. VP Duterte over P112.5-M confidential funds

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
House of Representatives
|
Vice President Sara Duterte
|
confidential funds
|
plunder
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.