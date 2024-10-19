VP Duterte dared to answer questions under oath over alleged fund misuse | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
VP Duterte dared to answer questions under oath over alleged fund misuse
VP Duterte dared to answer questions under oath over alleged fund misuse
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 19, 2024 09:36 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Sara Duterte
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.