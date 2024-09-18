Sara Duterte exits House panel probe early, avoids clash with lawmakers | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Sara Duterte exits House panel probe early, avoids clash with lawmakers

Sara Duterte exits House panel probe early, avoids clash with lawmakers

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
House
|
OVP
|
House probe
|
Sara Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.