VP Duterte moves to 'terminate' House probe into fund use: 'This is a political attack' | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

VP Duterte moves to 'terminate' House probe into fund use: 'This is a political attack'

VP Duterte moves to 'terminate' House probe into fund use: 'This is a political attack'

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Sep 18, 2024 02:07 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
Office of the Vice President
|
House probe
|
impeachment
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.