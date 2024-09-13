Sara Duterte, OVP still got final chance to defend 2025 budget at House: Quimbo | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte, OVP still got final chance to defend 2025 budget at House: Quimbo
Sara Duterte, OVP still got final chance to defend 2025 budget at House: Quimbo
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 13, 2024 12:40 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House
|
OVP
|
Office of the Vice President
|
Sara Duterte
|
Stella Quimbo
|
budget
|
2025 budget
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.