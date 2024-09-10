Sara Duterte no show at House OVP budget hearing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sara Duterte no show at House OVP budget hearing
Sara Duterte no show at House OVP budget hearing
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 10, 2024 10:32 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
VP
|
Office of the Vice President
|
2025 budger
|
ANC
|
ANc promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.