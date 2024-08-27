'Bakit mo ako kinu-crucify?' Sara Duterte spars with House members as budget hearing turns personal | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
'Bakit mo ako kinu-crucify?' Sara Duterte spars with House members as budget hearing turns personal
'Bakit mo ako kinu-crucify?' Sara Duterte spars with House members as budget hearing turns personal
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 05:57 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 27, 2024 07:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
France Castro
|
Stella Quimbo
|
Office of the Vice President
|
House of Representatives
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.