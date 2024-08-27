Confidential funds ng OVP, naungkat sa budget hearing | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Confidential funds ng OVP, naungkat sa budget hearing
Confidential funds ng OVP, naungkat sa budget hearing
ABS-CBN News
Published Aug 27, 2024 08:25 PM PHT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Sara Duterte
|
West Philippine Sea
|
impeachment
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.