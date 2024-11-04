House panel asks DOJ to issue lookout bulletin against 7 OVP officials | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
House panel asks DOJ to issue lookout bulletin against 7 OVP officials
House panel asks DOJ to issue lookout bulletin against 7 OVP officials
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 06:25 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Vice President Sara Duterte
|
House Committee on Good Government
|
ABSNews
|
DOJ
|
Department of Justice
|
lookout bulletin
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.