Reported death toll from Kristine, Leon rises to 150, nearly 30 still missing: NDRRMC | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Reported death toll from Kristine, Leon rises to 150, nearly 30 still missing: NDRRMC

Reported death toll from Kristine, Leon rises to 150, nearly 30 still missing: NDRRMC

Rowegie Abanto, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 31, 2024 11:51 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kristine
|
Leon
|
storm
|
super typhoon
|
death toll
|
casualty
|
storm damage
|
weather
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.