Violent weather over extreme N. Luzon as super typhoon passes close to Batanes | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Violent weather over extreme N. Luzon as super typhoon passes close to Batanes
Violent weather over extreme N. Luzon as super typhoon passes close to Batanes
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 31, 2024 07:07 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
batanes
|
weather
|
regions
|
pagasa
|
northern luzon
|
violent weather
|
extreme weather
|
super typhoon
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.