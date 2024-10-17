Escudero eyes launch of Senate drug war probe next week, likely under Cayetano-led panel | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Escudero eyes launch of Senate drug war probe next week, likely under Cayetano-led panel

Escudero eyes launch of Senate drug war probe next week, likely under Cayetano-led panel

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
senator
|
senators
|
Chiz Escudero
|
Pia Cayetano
|
Bato
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
war on drugs
|
Bong Go
|
Rodrigo Duterte
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.