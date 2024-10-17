Drug war probe should be led by Senate as a whole, not just Bato's panel: Hontiveros | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Drug war probe should be led by Senate as a whole, not just Bato's panel: Hontiveros

Drug war probe should be led by Senate as a whole, not just Bato's panel: Hontiveros

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
Bato
|
Bato dela Rosa
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
drug war
|
war on drugs
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.