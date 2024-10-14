Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war

Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war

Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bong Go
|
Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Royina Garma
|
war on drugs
|
drug war
|
House quad committee
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.