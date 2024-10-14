Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war
Bong Go defends Duterte after Garma exposé but distances self from drug war
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 14, 2024 09:12 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Bong Go
|
Duterte
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Royina Garma
|
war on drugs
|
drug war
|
House quad committee
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.