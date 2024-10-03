Duterte loyalists Bato, Bong Go file COC for Senate reelection | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Duterte loyalists Bato, Bong Go file COC for Senate reelection
Duterte loyalists Bato, Bong Go file COC for Senate reelection
Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 03, 2024 12:17 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
COC
|
Commission on Elections
|
Senate
|
senator
|
politics
|
certificate of candidacy
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNEws
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.