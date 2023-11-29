The moment Hontiveros approached dela Rosa after filing ICC resolution

Watch more on iWantTFC

Sen. Risa Hontiveros was seen approaching fellow Sen. Ronald "Bato" del Rosa on Tuesday (November 28) after she filed a resolution urging the government to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into the previous administration's war on drugs.

Dela Rosa, who was Philippine National Police chief during the bloody campaign waged by former President Rodrigo Duterte, expressed dismay over Hontiveros' move, saying he took it personally.

Speaking with reporters, dela Rosa pointed out that he considers Hontiveros a "close" friend. The former police chief and Hontiveros' late husband Francisco Baraquel Jr. were mistahs or batch mates at the Philippine Military Academy.