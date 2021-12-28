Photo from the NTF Against COVID-19. Handout

MANILA - The Philippines on Tuesday morning received 2 million more doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine bought by the private sector, as officials celebrate the country's milestone of having more than 200 million doses in total vaccine arrivals.

The 2,005,300 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 via Korean Air flight KE621 around 11 a.m., the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19 said.

This is the first of two deliveries to complete the 3,986,800 doses that the private sector bought from the brand.

The other batch of 1,981,500 doses will arrive on Wednesday, the task force said.

The additional delivery raises the country's total to over 204.6 million, majority or at least 136 million of which have already been distributed nationwide, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Philippine vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. expressed his gratitude to the private sector, especially Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, for his "invaluable" contribution to the country's inoculation rollout.

"Through your efforts, we have been able to significantly expand our vaccine rollout, especially to our essential workers who are playing a key role in our nation’s economic recovery," Galvez said.

Galvez added that this is proof that the country could achieve more in solving the health crisis if all sectors work together: "What was deemed impossible just a few months ago can be made possible."

Days earlier, Philippine authorities approved expanding the rollout to children as young as 5 years old, but inoculating them could only start as early as January next year as officials wait the arrival of the specific Pfizer jabs for the sector.

The dosage that will be given to children is 10 micrograms, lower than those for adults, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said.

The country races against time to fully vaccinate the majority of the population from COVID-19, amid the presence of the more transmissible omicron variant.

As of Monday, the country has administered nearly 106.3 million vaccine shots.

More than 47.8 million individuals in the country or 62 percent of the target 77.1 million, are fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, while almost 57 million are partially immunized.

The country's low-end target for full inoculation is 54 million individuals, which it hopes to achieve by the end of the year. The vaccination program in the Philippines kicked off on March 1.

A health official earlier said authorities would be able to reach its high-end target by the first quarter of 2022.

A total of 2,838,792 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed since the coronavirus reached the Philippines last year. Of the total, 9,579 or 0.3 percent remain active infections.

