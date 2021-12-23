FDA approves Pfizer COVID jab for kids age 5 and above

Medical staff of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City prepares the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be administered to hospital workers on November 17, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use of children 5 years old and above, its chief said Thursday.

The FDA earlier granted an EUA to Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for use of individuals aged 12 years old and above.

"Upon the review of technical documents and upon the evaluation of the US FDA recommendations, our experts have found the data submitted is sufficient for EUA approval," FDA director general Eric Domingo said in a virtual public briefing.

"Nakita po natin na (We saw) it is reasonable to believe that the vaccine maybe effective to prevent COVID-19 and the vaccination outweigh the known potential risks."

The vaccine has an efficacy rate of 90 percent to children aged 5 and above, with mild adverse events.

More details to follow.