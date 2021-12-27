Shoppers head to Carriedo Street in Manila on December 23 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines on Monday recorded 318 new COVID-19 cases and a rise in its positivity rate, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

A total of 2,838,792 COVID-19 cases have so far been confirmed since the coronavirus reached the Philippines last year. Of the total, 9,579 or 0.3 percent remain active infections, based on the latest case bulletin.

COVID-related deaths increased by 11 to 51,211.

A total of 255 more recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recuperations to 2,778,002.

The positivity rate went up to 2.2 percent, based on test results of samples from 14,237 individuals on Dec. 25, Saturday, a bit higher than last Wednesday's 1.4 percent.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and across the country stood at 21 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

ABS-CBN News’ vaccine tracker says that as of Dec. 20, the government has achieved 57.3 percent of its targeted 77.1 million people, more than 8 months since its vaccine rollout.

